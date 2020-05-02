Greenfield Union School District changes meal service times because of potential heat exposure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District said it is changing meal service times beginning Monday, May 4 to reduce the time families and employees are exposed to the outdoor heat.

The district will offer free meals for kids between 2 and 18 years old between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Thursday and Friday meals will be given during Thursday service times.

Meals are being distributed at the following campuses:

Fairview Elementary

Granite Pointe Elementary

Horizon Elementary

Plantation Elementary

Planz Elementary

Palla Elementary

Valle Verde Elementary

Kendrick Elementary

Greenfield Middle School

Ollivier Middle School

Students with special meal needs are asked to call Nutrition Services at 661-837-6020 by 2 p.m. one day in advance to order meals.

If you have questions, you can contact the district at 661-837-6020.