Greenfield Union School District changes meal service times because of potential heat exposure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District said it is changing meal service times beginning Monday, May 4 to reduce the time families and employees are exposed to the outdoor heat.

The district will offer free meals for kids between 2 and 18 years old between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Thursday and Friday meals will be given during Thursday service times.

Meals are being distributed at the following campuses:

  • Fairview Elementary
  • Granite Pointe Elementary
  • Horizon Elementary
  • Plantation Elementary
  • Planz Elementary
  • Palla Elementary
  • Valle Verde Elementary
  • Kendrick Elementary
  • Greenfield Middle School
  • Ollivier Middle School

Students with special meal needs are asked to call Nutrition Services at 661-837-6020 by 2 p.m. one day in advance to order meals.

If you have questions, you can contact the district at 661-837-6020.

