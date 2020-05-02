Greenfield Union School District changes meal service times because of potential heat exposure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District said it is changing meal service times beginning Monday, May 4 to reduce the time families and employees are exposed to the outdoor heat.
The district will offer free meals for kids between 2 and 18 years old between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Thursday and Friday meals will be given during Thursday service times.
Meals are being distributed at the following campuses:
- Fairview Elementary
- Granite Pointe Elementary
- Horizon Elementary
- Plantation Elementary
- Planz Elementary
- Palla Elementary
- Valle Verde Elementary
- Kendrick Elementary
- Greenfield Middle School
- Ollivier Middle School
Students with special meal needs are asked to call Nutrition Services at 661-837-6020 by 2 p.m. one day in advance to order meals.
If you have questions, you can contact the district at 661-837-6020.