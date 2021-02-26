‘Grandma Effie’ and sister sing duet of ‘Just Another Day’ after getting COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grandma Effie and her sister Dorothy Richards sang a duet of “Just Another Day” after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Effie Stewart — known as “Grandma Effie” — and her sister, Dorothy Richards, do everything together, so it was only natural for them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 together. The sisters have lived in Bakersfield for 70 years and even had a double wedding. Effie’s daughter, Alicia Ford, said her cousin, Dorothy’s daughter, Gail Hunter, came from the Bay Area to set up the vaccine appointments for them.

“There’s been a lot of fear about the vaccine and these two heroes are willing to take their shots so that their communities can get healthy and we can all get back to church and not spread COVID and get this thing under control,” Ford said.

17 News covered “Grandma Effie” in April 2020 when the pandemic first hit Kern County and churches had to close their doors. The 85-year-old has dementia, but she still gets ready for church every day and goes into her backyard to sing. Her song of choice is called, “Just Another Day.”

Ford says the song has made Effie stronger during this COVID-19 pandemic because it is what she holds on to.

“It’s a reminder that we are still here and we will all get through this together,” Ford said.

Ford said the sisters have been pillars in their local churches for more than 50 years. Now that they are vaccinated they hope they can get back to singing in church and giving hugs.

“They’re both huggers, They love to hug people and love on people and encourage people, so I think they miss that the most.”