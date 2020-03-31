Governor Newsom’s eviction moratorium explained

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – On Friday, Governor Newsom gave California renters affected by the Coronavirus pandemic 60 days to figure out how to pay rent.

Newsom signed an executive order banning all evictions through May 31 – if the tenant is unable to pay rent due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

At a press conference, Kern County Board of Supervisors Chair Leticia Perez assured Kern tenants they were safe from eviction.

“The board of supervisors would like to reiterate that we will follow the governor’s order and we will not force people out of their homes during this time,” said Perez. “Our institutions, our courts, and our sheriff will not put any efforts into putting people in a worse position than they already are in.”



The governor’s order doesn’t protect eviction cases from before march 26 – those cases would move forward as soon as courts are back open. The order applies to tenants who get a three-day notice to pay or get out — and can’t pay due to lost wages, being sick, caring for someone who is sick or having to provide child care due to school closures.

“If you’re a tenant and you receive a three-day notice for April rent and you cannot pay because of the coronavirus, you should let your landlord know in writing as soon as possible that you can’t pay and why and get written verification that shows that,” said Laura Matter, staff attorney at Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance.

The written notice must be provided to the landlord no more than seven days after the rent is due. the tenant also remains obligated to repay the full rent back.

“It [the governor’s executive order] really doesn’t speak on what will happen after June 1,” said Matter. “The protection that the governor issues simply delays those issues 60 days and it doesn’t say what will happen to the rent that has accumulated during that time. That’s why we need to see stronger protections, all this does is kick the can down the road a couple of months.”

Supervisor Perez urges renters not to worry and adds her office is always available for help.

“When this is over we will work through those matters as a community,” said Perez.

Perez also reminded the community that anyone in Kern County with eviction-related concerns can contact her office for help at 661-868-3690.