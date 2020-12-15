Coronavirus
Governor Newsom provides update on California’s response to COVID-19

by: Justin Walker

UPDATE: Gov. Newsom said that next week, the state will receive an additional 393,900 doses from Pfizer. The state is also expecting 672,000 doses from Moderna by the end of December.

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes a day after the Governor visited a Los Angeles County hospital administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to front-line medical workers in the area.

California has been allocated 327,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which started shipping on Sunday and will be stored in negative 80-degree, ultra-low temperature freezers at Valley Children’s Hospital and other sites across the state. The vaccine requires two doses over a three-week period, state officials said.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M.

