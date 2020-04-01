Gov. Newsom to provide daily briefing at noon

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) — More than three-dozen Democratic senators are pressuring the Trump administration to rescind or clarify new guidance that tells seniors to file a tax return in order to receive a stimulus payment.

Led by Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the senators wrote a letter Wednesday taking issue with IRS guidelines that say seniors who don't submit returns "will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment" under the coronavirus package.