Gov. Newsom to loan 500 state-owned ventilators to national stockpile

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that the state would loan 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.
Newsom said the decision was made as California officials recognize that states such as New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19.
“California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Newsom said. “We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge – but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now. We’re meeting this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today.”