Gov. Newsom to loan 500 state-owned ventilators to national stockpile

Gov. Gavin Newsom discuses California’s efforts to convert hotels and motels into isolation housing for the homeless threatened by the coronavirus during a news conference near Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2020. Newsom spoke about the partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover some costs outside a recently converted motel.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, POOL)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that the state would loan 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory. 

Newsom said the decision was made as California officials recognize that states such as New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19.

“California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Newsom said. “We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge – but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now. We’re meeting this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today.”

