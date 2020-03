Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newsom announced the closure of all state parking lots to discourage people from congregating at the state beaches and other public spaces during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon today to announce the launch of a new initiative.

Newsom’s Office said the initiative will help older Californians stay safe and connected while they are at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

