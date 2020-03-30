Gov. Newsom announces new initiative to increase healthcare workforce

FILE – In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters about his executive order advising that non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled until at least the end of March, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Unlike other countries dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. has left much of the response to its individual states. The response has been chaotic and led to concerns that the country has missed its golden hour to contain the virus. Now some of them, led by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are calling for the federal government to take a more forceful and coordinated response before it’s too late. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Governor Gavin Newsom launched a major new initiative today to expand California’s health care workforce and recruit health care professionals to address the COVID-19 surge.

Health care professionals with an active license, public health professionals, medical retirees, medical and nursing students, or members of medical disaster response teams in the state are all encouraged to join the new California Health Corps.

Newsom said the state is looking for medical doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, behavioral health scientists, pharmacists, EMTs, medical and administrative assistants, as well as certified nursing assistants to participate.

The governor has also signed an executive order that will temporarily expand the health care workforce and allow health care facilities to staff at least an additional 50,000 hospital beds the state needs to treat COVID-19 patients.

“California’s health care workers are the heroes of this moment, serving on the front lines in the fight against this disease,” he said. “To treat the rising number of patients with COVID-19, our state needs more workers in the health care field to join the fight. If you have a background in health care, we need your help.”

Interested medical and health care professionals are encouraged to visit healthcorps.ca.gov for more information and to register for the California Health Corps.