Gov. Newsom to hold press conference addressing emergency actions to protect homeless from COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newsom announced the closure of all state parking lots to discourage people from congregating at the state beaches and other public spaces during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon to address the state’s emergency actions to protect the homeless and public from COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the governor announced the “Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In.” campaign urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among Californians who are over the age of 65, a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Residents have been asked to check in on their older neighbors with a call, text or physically-distanced door knock to make sure they’re okay. Newsom said older Californians may need friends and neighbors to help them obtain basic necessities like groceries and prescriptions.