Gov. Newsom details six indicators state will consider before modifying stay-at-home order

FILE — In this March 12, 2020 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters about the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom, a Democrat who leads the nation’s most populous state, has won praise from both sides of the aisle for his approach to the coronavirus crisis though he’s been less aggressive than some other governors and local leaders. Newsom is accompanied by California Department of Public Heath Director and State Health Officer Dr Sonia Angell, left, and California Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly, right. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom today unveiled six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom said that the progress in flattening the curve, increased preparedness of the state’s health care delivery system and the effects of other COVID-19 interventions have yielded positive results. However, he said any consideration of modifying the stay-at-home order must be done using a gradual, science-based and data-driven framework.

“While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order,” Newsom said. “As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.”

Newsom said the state’s actions will be aligned to achieve the following:

Ensure our ability to care for the sick within our hospitals

Prevent infection in people who are at high risk for severe disease

Build the capacity to protect the health and well-being of the public

Reduce social, emotional and economic disruptions

California’s six indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order are:

The ability to monitor and protect communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed

The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19

The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges

The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand

The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing

The ability to determine when to re-institute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

Newsom said there is not a precise timeline for modifying the stay-at-home order, but that these six indicators will serve as the framework for making that decision.

He also noted that things will look different as California makes modifications. For example, restaurants will have fewer tables and classrooms will be reconfigured.