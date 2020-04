FILE — In this March 12, 2020 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters about the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom, a Democrat who leads the nation’s most populous state, has won praise from both sides of the aisle for his approach to the coronavirus crisis though he’s been less aggressive than some other governors and local leaders. Newsom is accompanied by California Department of Public Heath Director and State Health Officer Dr Sonia Angell, left, and California Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly, right. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today.

Newsom will provide an update on the state’s emergency actions to stand up alternate care facilities and secure thousands of beds to prepare for a COVID-19 surge.

The press briefing can be found on kget.com and on Channel 17.