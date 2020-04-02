Gov. Newsom signs executive order restricting water shutoffs to homes, businesses due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order that will restrict water shutoffs to homes and small businesses while the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom’s Office said that more than 100 public and private water systems across California have already voluntarily suspended water shutoffs for non-payment as a result of COVID-19. Under the new order, the State Water Resources Control Board will issue best practices and guidelines on support for the state’s water systems during this time.

“This executive order will help people who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring they have water service,” Newsom said. “Water is critical to our very lives, and in this time, it is critically important that it is available for everyone.”

Additionally, Newsom said the executive order will restore water for occupied residences that may have had their water shut off as of March 4, which is when he proclaimed a state of emergency due to COVID-19.