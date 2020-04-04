Gov. Newsom signs order prohibiting price gouging, gives agencies more tools to fight violators

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newsom announced the closure of all state parking lots to discourage people from congregating at the state beaches and other public spaces during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order today expanding consumer protection against price gouging as California continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order prohibits sellers of any kind from increasing prices on food, consumer goods, medical or emergency supplies and certain other items by more than 10 percent. The order also provides additional tools to the state Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office, among others, to take action against price gougers.

“This crisis has impacted every Californian and our normal way of life, and we are ensuring that all consumers are able to purchase what they need, at a fair price,” Newsom said.