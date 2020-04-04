Gov. Newsom signs order prohibiting price gouging, gives agencies more tools to fight violators

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order today expanding consumer protection against price gouging as California continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order prohibits sellers of any kind from increasing prices on food, consumer goods, medical or emergency supplies and certain other items by more than 10 percent. The order also provides additional tools to the state Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office, among others, to take action against price gougers.
“This crisis has impacted every Californian and our normal way of life, and we are ensuring that all consumers are able to purchase what they need, at a fair price,” Newsom said.