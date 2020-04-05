Gov. Newsom signs executive order allowing more essential industry workers to qualify for child care

Gov. Gavin Newsom discuses California’s efforts to convert hotels and motels into isolation housing for the homeless threatened by the coronavirus during a news conference near Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2020. Newsom spoke about the partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover some costs outside a recently converted motel.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that would relax some child care program enrollment restrictions and prioritizing essential workers to apply and receive those benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom’s office says the governor signed the order Saturday and directed the state’s education and social services departments to waive some requirements for access to state-funded child care programs for workers in the medical field and emergency responders, law enforcement and grocery workers.

Priority for abused and neglected children will not be impacted, according to a statement released by Newsom’s office.

Guidance from the California education and social services departments on how those programs will be made available is expected by Tuesday, April 7.