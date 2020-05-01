Gov. Newsom signs executive order allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses via video conferencing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses through video conferencing rather than appearing in person.

“Under the executive order, adults will be able to obtain a marriage license, at the discretion of their local county clerk, through videoconferencing, as long as both adults are located within the State of California, are present, and can present identification during the video conference,” a news release said. “The license can then be issued via email.”

It also says adults who wish to be married can have a ceremony by video conference as long as both adults are present and have at least one witness who can join the video conference.

The provisions of the executive order will remain in effect the next 60 days.