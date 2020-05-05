Gov. Newsom says some businesses can re-open Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – During his daily news conference, Governor Newsom announced the state will move into the second phase of lifting lockdowns. This means some retail stores across the state will be able to open as early as Friday.

Under the new guidelines, the governor said bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers, and others can reopen Friday.

The governor’s plan also allows expands decision-making to a local level. But counties must first meet criteria requirements for testing, tracking, social distance and sanitation, and protections for their most vulnerable.

“If those criteria can be self-certified by the health department and the county supervisor we will allow additional movement through Phase 2,” said Gov. Newsom.

That means restaurants and hospitality comapnies will be able to open, with modifications.

“This is a very positive sign, and it’s happened only for one reason: the data says it can happen,” said Gov. Newsom. “But we recognize as we begin to modify, the behavior is modified, and possible community spread may occur.”

The governor adds these plans could be re-modified if the disease continues to spread.

“We just want folks to know we can toggle back and forth on the basis of what’s happening in those communities in real time,” said Gov. Newsom.

Governor Newsom will releases specific guidelines on Thursday for reopening to start Friday.