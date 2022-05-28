SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

He said that he is “grateful” that he was vaccinated and has access to treatments like Paxlovid on Twitter.

Newsom tested positive after he was in Bakersfield on May 18 to receive his second booster shot.

“I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely,” Newsom wrote in a tweet.

He ended the tweet wishing everyone a “safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend.”