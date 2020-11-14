Gov. Newsom says he shouldn’t have attended dinner party, contradicting state COVID-19 guidelines

(KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom admitted he should have set a better example last week when he attended a birthday dinner with a dozen people.

Related Content State health guidelines now allow for slightly larger private outdoor gatherings amid coronavirus pandemic

Newsom faced criticism after he and his wife ate at high-end restaurant The French Laundry on Nov. 6.

The governor has repeatedly asked Californians to avoid social gatherings with people outside their household. Current state health guidelines ask residents to limit gatherings to no more than people from three households.

In a statement Friday, Newsom said in part: “While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled behavior and not joined the dinner.”