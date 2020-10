BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield is holding a free webinar Wednesday on how to manage a small business and survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and will be hosted by SBDC Director Kelly Bearden, who will be joined by Scott Rogalski, director of the Northern California SBDC Finance Center. The discussion will focus on funding options available to businesses.