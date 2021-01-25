WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom providing update on state’s COVID-19 response

UPDATE (12:09 p.m.): The state is projecting that the San Joaquin Valley will have an ICU capacity of 22.3 percent as of Feb. 21.
Projections are based on the currently estimated ICU capacity available, current community transmission, current regional case rates and the proportion of cases admitted to the ICU.
SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
The briefing comes after the state confirmed this morning that it has lifted the stay-at-home order in three regions, including the San Joaquin Valley.