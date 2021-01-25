WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom providing update on state’s COVID-19 response

FILE – In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church’s request to overturn the state’s coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration’s limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)

UPDATE (12:09 p.m.): The state is projecting that the San Joaquin Valley will have an ICU capacity of 22.3 percent as of Feb. 21.

Projections are based on the currently estimated ICU capacity available, current community transmission, current regional case rates and the proportion of cases admitted to the ICU.

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

The briefing comes after the state confirmed this morning that it has lifted the stay-at-home order in three regions, including the San Joaquin Valley.