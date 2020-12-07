Coronavirus
Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to COVID-19

by: Justin Walker

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 26, 2020 file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask as he urges people to wear them to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update Monday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news conference comes on the heels of new restrictions taking effect for Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley that shut down personal services, bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters, playgrounds, amusement parks and indoor recreation.

The rules were triggered when available capacity in the regions’ intensive care units fell below 15%.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 A.M.

