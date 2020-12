FILE – In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to reporters at his Capitol office in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have authorized California to give low-income immigrants $600 to buy groceries. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update Monday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon.