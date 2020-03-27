Gov. Newsom issues statewide moratorium on evictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order banning the enforcement of eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19.

The moratorium, which is effective today and lasts through May 31, prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to the coronavirus.

The tenant would be required to retain documentation but not required to submit it to the landlord in advance, the state said. The tenant would also remain obligated to repay full rent in “a timely manner” and could still face eviction after the enforcement moratorium is lifted.