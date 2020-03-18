Gov. Newsom issues executive order to protect ongoing safety for vulnerable residents admit coronavirus concerns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom give an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. At right is California Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Wednesday to protect the most vulnerable California residents during COVID-19 outbreak.

The order extends the eligibility period for important safety net services. It ensures that California’s most vulnerable residents can continue to receive healthcare, food assistance and in-home supportive services in a timely manner during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These social safety net programs are so important for families — especially during this crisis,” said Governor Newsom in a statement. “We don’t want Californians who rely on these services to lose them.”

The order waives eligibility re-determinations for 90 days for Californians who participate in:

Medi-Cal health coverage

CalFresh food assistance

CalWORKS

Cash Assistance for Immigrants; and

In-Home Supportive Services

According to the statement, the change will allow current recipients of these safety net programs to continue receiving them without interruption.

The executive order also waives certain provisions of the Bagley-Keene Act.

To read more, click here.