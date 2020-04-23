Gov. Newsom issues executive order aimed at helping schools focus on COVID-19 response

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order aimed at helping schools focus on responding to COVID-19 and provide transparency to their communities.

The order extends the deadlines for local educational agencies to submit Local Control and Accountability Plans, which are multi-year planning documents tied to budget projections. By law, LCAPs must be developed in collaboration with parents, students, teachers, and community groups.

Local educational agencies will publish a written report to their communities explaining how they are responding to COVID-19, Newsom said. They will be required to explain steps they have taken to deliver high-quality distance learning opportunities, provide school meals and arrange for supervision of students during ordinary school hours.

They will also be required to explain the steps they have taken to meet the needs low-income students, English learners, and foster youth. The report will help provide transparency and accountability to communities, Newsom said.

The executive order also waives required physical education minutes and annual physical fitness testing that requires on-site instruction. Academic assessments were previously waived under a separate order, according to the state.