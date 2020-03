BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is modifying their meal service to one time per day, seven days a week. They will be providing a "grab and go" supper meal along with a breakfast for the next day to reduce the frequency that families have to leave their homes.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is expanding their food service program to include weekend meals for children beginning March 28.