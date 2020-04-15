Gov. Newsom holding press briefing on state’s COVID-19 response

In this photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California lawmakers are launching hearings Thursday to gather more details on Newsom’s spending during the pandemic and the $1 billion contract he entered for protective masks. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

UPDATE: The governor announced new initiatives to support the millions of California workers who have lost jobs or wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Employment Development Department (EDD) will launch a new call center on Monday that will operate seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to a release from the governor’s office. The Unemployment Insurance Branch will be upstaffed with 1,340 employees, including 740 EDD employees and 600 employees from across state government.

Newsom has also directed EDD to expedite access to the Work Share program to avert layoffs.

The EDD will also set up a one-stop shop for individuals applying for unemployment insurance and the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program starting April 28, the release says. The PUA will provide federally funded benefits distinct from UI program for certain individuals out of work or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

This includes the self-employed, ​individuals who may be employees but who lack sufficient work history and independent contractors.

“Many Californians are one paycheck away from losing their homes or from being able to put food on their tables, and COVID-19 has only made these challenges worse,” said Newsom. “California is focused on getting relief dollars and unemployment assistance in the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible.”

The governor also announced $125 million in disaster relief assistance for working Californians. This statewide public-private partnership will provide financial support to undocumented immigrants impacted by COVID-19, according to the release. California will provide $75 million in disaster relief assistance, and philanthropic partners have committed to raising an additional $50 million.

