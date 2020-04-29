Newsom: Farmers’ produce will go to food banks under new initiative

FILE — In this Monday April 6, 2020 file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the acquisition of the Sleep Train Arena for use as a field hospital, after touring the facility, in Sacramento, Calif., Newsom announced, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 the state will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks per month to boost the state’s stockpile of protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak and provide as a supplier to other western states. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that California is launching a new initiative to get food from farmers and ranchers to food banks in need.

Farmers are experiencing a big decline in demand while restaurants have closed or switched to take-out only during the coronavirus outbreak and state stay-at-home order.

Food banks, meanwhile, have seen a surge in demand as the public health crisis has left millions of Californians out of work.

“We want to address that mismatch,” Newsom said during his daily briefing.

Newsom said the goal is to provide 21 million pounds of fresh produce and other commodities to food banks on a monthly basis. The farmers will also get a tax credit for providing the food.

At his daily briefing Tuesday, Newsom floated the idea of an earlier school year in California to combat learning loss caused by the coronavirus crisis.