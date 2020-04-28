California schools may reopen as early as July, Gov. Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom discuses California’s efforts to convert hotels and motels into isolation housing for the homeless threatened by the coronavirus during a news conference near Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2020. Newsom spoke about the partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover some costs outside a recently converted motel.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, POOL)

SACRAMENTO (KTLA) — With classrooms set to remain closed through the end of this school year, California state officials are considering an earlier start to the next one, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

He cited concerns about disruption to learning as many parents struggle to have their children’s education continue online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall—late July, early August… Having talked to many other parents and educators, even the kids, I think we might want to consider getting that school year moved up a little bit,” the governor said.

The state needs to prepare for physical changes in schools “in order to advance that conversation,” Newsom said.

Newsom said as a father of four, he understands that “learning loss is very real.” He acknowledged the bigger challenges faced by families with less advantages.

The state previously announced efforts to provide tablets and hotspots to families in need with help from companies such as Google. But with 6 million children across the state, bridging the gap remains an issue, according to the governor. Many families simply lack the capacity to support children’s online learning, he said.