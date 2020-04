The driver of a single-car crash in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, is "believed" to have passed out behind the wheel after wearing an N-95 mask for too long, police said.

Lincoln Park Police Department responded to an accident on Thursday where a vehicle careened, front bumper first, into a wooden pole. After the officers cleared the scene where the driver was the only occupant of the car, they posted photographs of the crash on their Facebook page with a caption that created an "overwhelming response."