UPDATE: State to hand out around 700,000 laptops, tablets to students this week

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

UPDATE: About 70,000 students across California will begin receiving laptops and tablets this week as Google and other companies help the state address the digital divide among families as school closures force education to continue online.

First Partner Jeniffer Siebel Newsom acknowledged that many families don’t have the appropriate tools to ensure that children are learning at home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding his daily press briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response at noon today.

