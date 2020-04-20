UPDATE: State to hand out around 700,000 laptops, tablets to students this week

UPDATE: About 70,000 students across California will begin receiving laptops and tablets this week as Google and other companies help the state address the digital divide among families as school closures force education to continue online.
First Partner Jeniffer Siebel Newsom acknowledged that many families don’t have the appropriate tools to ensure that children are learning at home.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding his daily press briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response at noon today.
