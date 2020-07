BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local Target store will require customers to wear face masks beginning Aug. 1 and will provide free disposable masks at store entrances to guests who do not have one, the company confirms. The Bakersfield West store on Stockdale Highway is implementing the mandate.

The mandate exempts people with underlying medical conditions and young children. The company says this builds on more than 80% of stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations. Store employees already wear masks when they are at work, which Target provides. There will be overhead audio reminders and team members at store entrances reminding guests to wear masks.