Gov. Newsom orders Orange County beaches to close; others open with restrictions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, during his daily news briefing at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Newsom announced that California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies are needed. He went on to say the state’s hospitals have thousands of ventilators available should the number of the sickest patients suddenly surge. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that only beaches in Orange County would be ordered closed after people gathered at the seashore last weekend despite the state stay-at-home order.

Newsom had been expected to order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday, according to a memo sent to the California Police Chiefs Association.

During his daily briefing, Newsom also underscored several modifications that have been made to guidelines about activities that are OK. Click here for more information on what is and isn’t allowed.

Newsom also announced a new online portal where parents can find child care options near them during the coronavirus crisis.

“Child care is essential,” Newsom said during his daily briefing.

Having access to child care will become even more important as the state eases stay-at-home restrictions and more people are able to go back to work, Newsom said.

The new portal comes as pressure is intensifying to ease state and local restrictions that have forced the closure of many businesses and put nearly 4 million Californians out of work.