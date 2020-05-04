State to allow retail stores to re-open starting Friday as Phase 2 of lifting stay-at-home order begins

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

Gov. Newsom said the state is expecting to move into Phase 2 of lifting the stay-at-home order by the end of this week.

As soon as Friday, Newsom said low-risk retail businesses can begin to re-open and offer order pickups. For counties that are not heavily impacted by COVID-19, Newsom said they may soon be able to move further into Phase 2.

This would include re-opening restaurants with social distancing measures and other safety practices in place.

However, Newsom said counties must meet certain criteria before they will be allowed to move further along in Phase 2. Newsom said the criteria will take into effect how many cases a county has, testing capacity, tracing and more.

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an updated on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Last week, Newsom said the state could be “days, not weeks” away from lifting parts of its stay-at-home order amid growing discontent from California residents ready for their lives to return to normal.

