Newsom: Cal Fire to get 26 new engines, four incident command units for upcoming wildfire season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that Cal Fire will get an 26 new fire engines and four incident command units to respond during the upcoming wildfire season.

Newsom said California will also get 12 Black Hawk helicopters as part of the upcoming state budget.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we can’t pull back on priorities that keep us safe,” Newsom said. We will continue invest, prepare and fight wildfires across (California).”

From January to May 10 this year, the state reports it has had 1,130 wildfires, a 60 percent increase from the same period last year.