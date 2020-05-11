California, four other states request $1 trillion from Congress for COVID-19 relief

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — In a letter to Congress today, governors and legislative leaders from California and four other western states requested $1 trillion in relief to states and local governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Newsom said the funding is needed in order to preserve core government services such as public health, public safety and public education and help people get back to work.
In addition to California, the Western states in the pact include Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
