California, four other states request $1 trillion from Congress for COVID-19 relief

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during his daily news briefing in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California’s major deal for hundreds of millions of N95 respirator masks hit a delay in its federal certification process, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, May 6, 2020, as he promised details of the contract would soon be made public. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — In a letter to Congress today, governors and legislative leaders from California and four other western states requested $1 trillion in relief to states and local governments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Newsom said the funding is needed in order to preserve core government services such as public health, public safety and public education and help people get back to work.

In addition to California, the Western states in the pact include Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

The letter can be read here.