Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus,, but provide off-site education, during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The state is not mandating that schools remain closed through the summer break but offering guidance and recommendations on distance learning for schools. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

UPDATE: Newsom announced during his news briefing that the state has launched a new website allowing residents to find nearby COVID-19 testing sites.

The site will allow residents to search by zip code, find testing sites statewide and show where you can book an appointment.

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an updated on the state’s COVID-19 response.

