UPDATE: Gov. Newsom orders all counties to close indoor restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other operations

UPDATE: Gov. Newsom has announced that all counties must now close certain indoor operations, including restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and cardrooms. Bars are required to close all operations.
In addition, counties on the state’s monitoring list, including Kern County, must now close additional indoor operations, including fitness centers, worship services, offices in non-critical sectors, hair salons and barbershops as well as malls.
SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.