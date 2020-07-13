UPDATE: Gov. Newsom orders all counties to close indoor restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other operations

Gov. Gavin Newsom gives an update on the state’s initiative to provide housing for homeless Californians to help stem the coronavirus, during a visit to a Motel 6 participating in the program in Pittsburg, Calif., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Newsom announced that more than 15,000 rooms have been acquired and more than 14,000 people have been given places to stay statewide under the Project Room key program started in April. The governor also said he plans to announce on Wednesday plans to “toggle back” the states stay-at-home order. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

UPDATE: Gov. Newsom has announced that all counties must now close certain indoor operations, including restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and cardrooms. Bars are required to close all operations.

In addition, counties on the state’s monitoring list, including Kern County, must now close additional indoor operations, including fitness centers, worship services, offices in non-critical sectors, hair salons and barbershops as well as malls.

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.