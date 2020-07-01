Gov. Newsom orders closure of some indoor operations in several counties, including Kern County

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces new criteria related to coronavirus hospitalizations and testing that could allow counties to open faster than the state, during a news conference at Mustards Grill in Napa, Calif., Monday May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines requiring the closure of some indoor operations for counties on the state’s watchlist, including Kern County.

These indoor operations include restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms. Outdoor operations in these sectors will still be allowed, Newsom said.

The new guidelines for counties that have been on the monitoring list for at least three days are expected to stay in place for at least three weeks, Newsom said.

The new guidelines comes as the state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The state recently ordered bars in several counties, including Kern County, to close.