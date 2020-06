FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a face mask during his stop at the Legendary Coffee and Books in Stockton, Calif. Gov. Newsom’s administration on Thursday, June 18, 2020, mandated that Californians wear masks in most indoor settings as the state continues to battle the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Newsom is expected to discuss the state’s initiative to provide safe isolation capacity for Californians experiencing homelessness in order to protect them from COVID-19.

