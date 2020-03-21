Gov. Newsom deploys National Guard to assist food banks amid coronavirus pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has deployed the California National Guard to help ensure short-term food security to the state’s most vulnerable to the coronavirus and the needs of local food banks.

In a statement, Newsom said the needs of food banks have taken a hit because of a decline in volunteers, who have now been ordered to stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The guard will first work with a food distribution warehouse in Sacramento County and will assess the needs of other food distribution sites that have requested the short-term aid.

“It’s in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need,” Newsom said according to a statement from his office Friday night.

During Newsom’s stay-at-home announcement Thursday, he said he activated 500 National Guard troops for humanitarian needs.

Newsom is also asking Californians to volunteer through the Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to check in on vulnerable populations who may have a difficult time getting food.

