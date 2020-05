Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plan for the gradual reopening of California businesses during a news conference at the Display California store in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Newsom has scolded two rural counties for allowing some businesses to reopen in defiance of his statewide coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order authorizing mail-in ballots to be sent to all registered California voters for the November election.

Newsom said there is a need in the next days and weeks to put together a plan for physical election locations.