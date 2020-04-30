Gov. Newsom announces new online portal to help parents find local, convenient child care options

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced a new portal to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options.

The new portal is available at covid19.ca.gov/childcare and enables parents to enter their location and the type of care they need, instantly receiving a list of local center-based and family child care programs.

The list of open licensed child care programs will include health and safety information, age of children accepted, capacity, availability, hours, and contact information for the program and local Child Care Resource and Referral agency.

The Child Care Resource and Referral agencies can answer general questions, including those about child care subsidies.

“Our essential workers deserve to go to work knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” Newsom said. “They’re there for our families, keeping hospitals, grocery stores and schools open during this pandemic. We need to be there for them. Our new portal will make accessing child care easier by allowing parents to find options that are convenient and reliable for their families.”