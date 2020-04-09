Gov. Newsom announces hotel vouchers and stipends for caregivers

SACRAMENTO (NBC News) — Caregivers in California, some of whom have taken to sleeping in their cars as they balance the care of their clients with their own efforts to remain safe, will be able to receive vouchers and stipends that will cover hotel costs, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a news conference Thursday.
Newsom called caregivers “the real heroes of this moment.” More than 150 hotels are participating in the program, and a listing of available hotels is available at the website Caltravelstore.com.
The state has experienced 18,309 positive coronavirus cases and 492 deaths, an increase of 50 deaths since Wednesday. More than 1,100 people remain hospitalized in intensive care units.