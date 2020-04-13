Gov. Newsom announces $42M in funding to expand services for foster youth, families impacted by COVID-19

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, during his daily news briefing at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Newsom announced that California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies are needed. He went on to say the state’s hospitals have thousands of ventilators available should the number of the sickest patients suddenly surge. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $42 million in new investments today to protect foster youth who are at risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.

Newsom said he is making more than $27 million available to help families stay together, nearly $7 million to support social workers and $3 million to support Family Resource Centers.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment free from fear, abuse and neglect,” he said. “Our foster youth and the families who care for them need our support to get through this difficult time. We’re ramping up funding on initiatives that keep families together and support the social workers who provide critical services to help families thrive.”

Out of the new investments, $27.8 million will provide a $200-per-month supplement to families in the Emergency Response and Family Maintenance programs who need additional support to be able to stay together.

An additional $6.8 million will provide social worker overtime and additional outreach by county social workers to foster family caregivers at higher risk of COVID-19.

“Social workers will engage these caregivers to identify specific needs or concerns,” Newsom said.

Family Resource Centers will get $3 million to provide direct support and services to foster families, including material items, assistance with isolation needs, parenting resources and staff time to help link families to other state and federal supports.

Parents Anonymous will provide expanded hours of services, link parents to online support groups and will make referrals to county and local services and Family Resource Centers as needed, according to the state.

Newsom said $1.8 million will go toward funding an age extension to keep older foster youths at risk of homelessness and food insecurity in the system to help maintain their living arrangements and provide food.

An additional $1.7 million will allow families impacted by COVID-19 to receive higher monthly reimbursement rates to cover the extra costs associated with supporting children with more complex needs.

“Flexibility for counties to use these reimbursement rates will make sure that foster children can stay in their homes and not be moved into shelters or other facilities.” Newsom said.

Newsom said the state is also earmarking $250,000 to help 2-1-1 and Parents Anonymous offer immediate assistance to families in crisis who are seeking assistance. An additional $166,000 will allow caregivers to continue to be paid beyond 365 days while awaiting Resource Family Approval.

The extension in funding is required due to delays in caregiver approvals and caseworker diversion to emergency work, Newsom said.

The state is also spending $313,000 to expand technology access to foster youth. The funding will allow for the purchase of 2,000 laptops and 500 cell phones.

Gov. Newsom is also directing the state Government Operations Agency to utilize the State Surplus Property Program to identify laptops that can be distributed to foster youth attending higher education.