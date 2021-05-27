Coronavirus
Gov. Newsom announces $116.5M incentive program to get Californians vaccinated

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday announced a $116.5 million vaccine incentive program hoping to motivate Californians to receive the COVID-19 inoculation.

The program promises $100 million in $50 prepaid or grocery cards for the next 2 million newly vaccinated people and $16.5 million in cash prizes for all vaccinated Californians.

Beginning today, the next two million people to begin and complete the vaccination process will be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card.

According to the state, Californians who have previously been vaccinated with at least one dose are already entered for cash prizes, specifically $1.5 million cash prizes for 10 winners. Those winners will be selected on June 15.

Additionally, 15 people vaccinated with at least one dose will be selected to win $50,000 each on June 4, and June 11, for a total of 30 winners, according to state officials.

“We’re doing everything it takes to get Californians vaccinated as we approach June 15 to
help us fully reopen safely, ” said Governor Newsom.

June 15 represents the complete reopening of California’s economy according to state government officials, and will also be the end of the state’s mask mandate.

