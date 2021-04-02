WATCH: Gov. Gavin Newsom visits CSUB vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting the mass vaccination site at California State University, Bakersfield today to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Gov. Newsom received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday as Californians 50 and up became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 16 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccine beginning April 15.

“This is one of the finest sites in the state of California. Period, full stop,” he said of the site formally known as the CSU Bakersfield COVID-19 vaccination Hub. “Everybody 50 and over – please take advantage and get in before there’s a huge rush on April 15th so we can finish the job,” he continued.

This is the governor’s third visit to Kern County this year and second in a week. On Wednesday, he attended the Day of Action at Delano’s Forty Acres in recognition of Cesar Chavez Day.