Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide order to stay at home beginning Thursday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide stay-at-home order effective Thursday night.
The governor made the announcement stressing the need to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The order is in place until further notice, Newsom said.
Here are details of the governor’s order as shown from the state’s coronavirus response page:
The California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health is ordering all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.
How long will we stay home?
This goes into effect on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The order is in place until further notice.
What can I do? What’s open?
Essential services will remain open such as:
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
- Banks
- Laundromats/laundry services
Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
What’s closed?
- Dine-in restaurants
- Bars and nightclubs
- Entertainment venues
- Gyms and fitness studios
- Public events and gatherings
- Convention Centers
Where does this apply?
This is in effect throughout the State of California.
