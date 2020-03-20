Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide order to stay at home beginning Thursday night

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide stay-at-home order effective Thursday night.

BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom issues a state-wide order for Californians to shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19.



This is effective TONIGHT. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 20, 2020

The governor made the announcement stressing the need to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The order is in place until further notice, Newsom said.

Here are details of the governor’s order as shown from the state’s coronavirus response page:

The California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health is ordering all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.

How long will we stay home?

This goes into effect on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The order is in place until further notice.

What can I do? What’s open?

Essential services will remain open such as:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

What’s closed?

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

Where does this apply?

This is in effect throughout the State of California.

"I don't believe the people of California need law enforcement to force them."



Governor Newsom on state-wide mandate for Californians to stay inside as cases of Coronavirus numbers rise. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 20, 2020

The Bay Area considers it shelter in place, Sacramento area considers it stay at home order.



This means Californians should stay home, but can leave for essential work and necessary errands. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 20, 2020

"This is not a permanent state. This is a moment in time."



Governor Newsom on order directing all Californians to stay home to avoid spreading the Coronavirus. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 20, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom:



"We're going to keep the grocery stores open.

We're going to make sure you get medical supplies.

Your kids can still play outside

You can still pick up food at a restaurant.." — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 20, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom says the National Guard will be out to make up for lost volunteers amid COVID-19 anxiety.



He says they will help deliver medical and other necessary supplies. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 20, 2020

