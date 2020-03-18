Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order waiving this year’s state testing

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order today to waive, pending federal approval, this year’s state testing for K-12 students.

Newsom said the order was made to reduce strain on students, families and educators. Testing has been going on for more than a month across the state and is typically finished in April.

“This is an unprecedented time, and our main focus is on supporting the mental and socioemotional health of students, while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning,” Newsom said.