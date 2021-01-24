Gov. Gavin Newsom expected to lift regional stay-at-home order Monday, return state to tier system: reports

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a COVID-19 testing facility in Valencia, Calif. As California Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs whom to appoint to the Senate to fulfill the rest of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ term, he’s facing pressure to name a Latino or a Black woman. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple reports state Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to lift all regional stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus and return all counties to a tiered system of coronavirus measure.

17 News State Capitol correspondent Ashley Zavala reports multiple sources confirmed with her that Gov. Newsom will lift the orders for state regions on Monday.

JUST IN: Multiple sources tell me Governor Newsom will lift the stay at home order on all regions in California tomorrow.



All counties will go back to the tier system, sources say. Most will return to the purple tier— allowing the reopening of outdoor dining, indoor salons. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 25, 2021

Zavala reports all counties would return to a tier system for measuring the level of coronavirus spread, meaning most counties would return to a “purple” tier which allows for reopening of outdoor dining at restaurants and indoor salons.

Newsom’s decision is based of four-week ICU projections, which are not public, Zavala reports. As of Sunday, state officials reported the ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region, which includes Kern County, was at 1.3%. California’s regional order requires a three week minimum shutdown when an area’s total ICU capacity falls below 15%.

Earlier Sunday, the California Department of Public Health said there were “promising signs” the state is getting out of the “most intense stage of the pandemic. Zavala reports a state health department spokesperson did not confirm any type of announcement, but an update would be provided Monday.

KGET sister station KSEE in Fresno reported Sunday that they had obtained a letter from the California Restaurant Association telling its members of the pending announcement.

17 News has not obtained the letter to California Restaurant Association members.

KRON and KSEE contributed to this report.